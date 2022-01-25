Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 705,141 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 297,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

