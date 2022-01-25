Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.10. The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 227228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

