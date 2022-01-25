Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $60.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.