TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$5.86. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 17,165 shares traded.
Separately, lowered their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of C$114.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.
TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.