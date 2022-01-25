Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

