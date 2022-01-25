Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $2.01-2.29 EPS.

TXN traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 8,111,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

