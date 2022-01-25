The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 23592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,282.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

