The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

