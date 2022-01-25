The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce sales of $731.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $749.30 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

COO traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $389.59. 376,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,782. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,014,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.