The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($118.18).

FRA:ZAL traded down €2.58 ($2.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.58 ($73.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,750 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.81.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

