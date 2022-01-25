The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.86 ($16.89).

ENI stock opened at €12.68 ($14.41) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 12 month high of €13.46 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

