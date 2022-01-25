The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

