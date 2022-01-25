The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,699 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

