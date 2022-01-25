The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of MOS opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

