The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,655 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.