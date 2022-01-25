The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

