The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWN opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.9227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

