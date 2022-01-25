The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

