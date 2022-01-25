The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.