TheStreet Downgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to D+

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $32.90 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

