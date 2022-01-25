THORChain Price Down 35% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00010431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 35% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $78.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

