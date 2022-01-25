ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of TDUP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

