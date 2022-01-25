Tiger King (TKING) Market Capitalization Hits $4.69 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $21,341.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

