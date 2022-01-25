Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TLSA opened at $0.83 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

