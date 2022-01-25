TOWER One Day Volume Hits $91,760.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $91,760.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

