Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,280% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Open Text by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

