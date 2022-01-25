Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.60 million to $204.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.94 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $220.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $672.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.