Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $12.47. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 6,354 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

