Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.52

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and traded as low as $50.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 6,634 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.