TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 346.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth about $997,000.

Shares of PBS opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

