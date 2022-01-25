TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.47.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

