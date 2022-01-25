TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

