TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $240,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.