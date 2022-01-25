TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $374,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

