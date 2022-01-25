TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

