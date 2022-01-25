Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

