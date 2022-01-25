Truist Financial Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $53.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.32 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

