Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.