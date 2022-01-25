Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,312 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of KJUL opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

