Truist Financial Corp Has $448,000 Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.