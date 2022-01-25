Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ternium by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 174,152 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

