Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

