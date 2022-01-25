Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE CYH opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

