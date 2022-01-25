Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.