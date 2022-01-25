Truist Financial Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $425.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.26.

Generac stock opened at $286.19 on Monday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

