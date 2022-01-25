Truist Financial Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $570.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $694.99 and a 200-day moving average of $650.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

