TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,238. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

