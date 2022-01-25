Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Head to Head Survey

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A 12 ReTech -3,899.14% N/A -3,819.24%

This table compares Turing and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.08 $79.28 million N/A N/A 12 ReTech $720,000.00 0.00 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Turing and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing presently has a consensus price target of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turing beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

