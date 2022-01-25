Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $16.84. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 162,327 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

