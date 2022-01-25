UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

